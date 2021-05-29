Route 66 associations looking to draw more people to the area with water tower emblem

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association and the Historic 6th on Route 66th Association have approached the Amarillo City Council about their goal. The associations want to paint the Route 66 shield on the water tower located at 6th and Independence.

When they first approached the Amarillo City Council a decade ago, the tower had just been painted.

Now, the city said it would be easier to do it when it was time for a repaint.

President of the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association, Kathryn Traves, said having a social media gateway for visitors to post from Route 66 would drive the economy.

“The Cadillac Ranch gets nearly half a million visitors yearly. We want those half a million folks to come down to Sixth Street and post pics with the Amarillo 66th shield on our water tower and spend money in our neighborhood stimulating our economy for more Amarillo,” said Traves.

The City of Amarillo has never painted any logo on any water tower in the city and has no ordinance in place to allow it.

They do have an adopted ordinance which allows renaming streets, and a similar one to rename buildings or parks that could work in this case.

Director of Planning and Development Services, Andrew Freeman, explains how it would work.

“Part of the last ordinance, it does lay out the petition for those name changes and it does detail who pays for it. Typically, we just pay for the base level paint and if somebody wants to do something different as far as material, it’s at their cost,” said Freeman.

Both associations are working together to raise funds for the water tower paint job, looking to raise $18,000.

The City of Amarillo typically paints water towers every 10 to 15 years.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said she’d prefer to amend the current ordinance and next spring if approved is when the paint job would occur.

The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will host the first San Jacinto Art on Route 66 show on September 30th, which Traves said will help the neighborhood become a larger part of the city’s arts community.