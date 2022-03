AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo announced the Rosary for Monsignor Norbert G. Kuehler is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 30 at St. Laurence Church, 2300 North Spring, Amarillo.

The Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 31at St. Mary’s Cathedral and the burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Groom, according to The Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo reports.

“May he rest in the eternal peace of Christ.” said The Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo.