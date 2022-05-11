ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roosevelt County War Memorial Committee announced it is now accepting orders for pavers for placement in time for Memorial Day.

The committee said the monument stones honor those from the county who died in war, and the walkway portion honors all local veterans. The pavers are $125 each and include five lines and up to 20 characters per line.

Forms to purchase a paver can be found here. The forms, with a check, can be mailed to or dropped off at the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce at 100 S. Ave. A. Checks will need to be made out to Roosevelt County War Memorial.