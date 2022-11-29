PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Roosevelt County and the city of Portales will be waiving tipping fees for all county residents from 12-4 p.m. on both Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. This comes after the county, in collaboration with the city, received a New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant through the state’s Tourism Department.

During these times, the Portales Convenience Center, located at 1230 N Avon, will be accepting two pickup loads or one trailer load per household at no charge. Officials said in a news release that accepted items include:

Household trash;

Mattresses;

Furniture;

Appliances without freon.

According to the release, the following items are not accepted as part of the pickup loads:

Tires;

Appliances that hold freon coolant;

Shingles;

Commercial Dumping.

This comes as the county continues to combat illegal dumping. According to the release, officials said illegal dump sites on county roads can “cause harmful environmental issues, negatively impact neighborhoods and create significant safety issues.” In May 2019, the Roosevelt County Commissioners adopted a resolution prohibiting illegal dumping and have also invested in technology to combat illegal dumping.

“Illegal dumpsites can cause unhealthy environmental issues and major safety issues,” Special Projects Coordinator Carol Acosta-Flores said in the release. “County personnel within the Road Department and Sheriff’s Office expend a lot of time and resources investigating and clean up these illegal dumpsites. The City’s Convenience Center provides a central location for all residents to properly dispose of their trash items.”

For more information on what items will be accepted, individuals are asked to call the Portales Convenience Center at 575-356-8664 or contact the county’s administrative offices at 575-356-5307.