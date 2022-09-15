ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County provided information on a reported unattended death at the Roosevelt County Detention Center earlier this week.

According to a news release from Roosevelt County, Arnold Candelaria was found unresponsive in the Roosevelt County Detention Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said life-saving measures conducted by center personnel along with the onsite medical provider were unsuccessful.

This comes after Candelaria was booked into the center around 11 a.m. Tuesday pending charges of a probation violation on an original charge of “Voluntary Manslaughter/Burglary of a vehicle/Craft structure/Non-residential/Larceny with stolen property/Possessing Firearms/Destructive devices by a felon.”

Officials said the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene and is conducting an investigation of the incident. The release said no further information is available at this time.