ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Friday morning announcement from county officials, all “non-safety sensitive” personnel at Roosevelt County will work on a two-hour delay due to road conditions and expected snowfall. County administrative offices are expected to be open for business at 10 a.m. MT.

Roosevelt County officials said that safety-sensitive personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather will be expected to report to work as scheduled. Although the administrative offices will close, all emergency and first-responder services are expected to remain active.

County officials advised that those in need of emergency assistance call 911. For updates on road conditions, community members can use the New Mexico Department of Transportation website, nmroads.com, or call 511 or 1-800-432-4269.

Further information on closings and delays due to weather conditions can be found