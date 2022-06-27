PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) —On Monday, officials from the Roosevelt County Board of Commissioners (RCBC) extended their declaration of extreme drought and fire danger emergency within the unincorporated areas of Roosevelt County on June 13, 2022.

According to an RCBC press release, agricultural burning is permitted based on current drought indices published by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report. The indices include; lack of precipitation, low humidity, and abundance of wildland grass and dry, fine fuels that there is a serious likelihood of fire danger in Roosevelt County.

Arch Volunteer Fire Chief Jay Lang asked for the Board of Commission to consider the resolution to institute the ban on burning within the unincorporated areas of the County. “We understand with the weeds, people still want to burn. However, with the weather, we are having, and continuing drought…I think it’s time.” Stated Chief Lang. He shared feedback from the various fire chiefs from throughout the county he had contacted in regards to the issue.

RCBC said the resolution will remain in effect for 45 days, and the commission will review it again at the July 26, 2022, regular meeting.

For more information on the declaration of extreme drought and fire danger emergency, contact the Administrative Offices at 575-356-5307.