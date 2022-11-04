ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Roosevelt County, the County Courthouse will be closed on Friday due to a reported water leak that occurred overnight.

Officials detailed that all other county offices will be open for business hours and that early voting will still be available for the community from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Jake Lopez Building, located at 705 E Lime St.

Officials noted that the Courthouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday but the public restroom will not be available.

The news comes after the city of Portales experienced a water outage due to a water line break on Thursday. The city of Portales reported that as of 6 a.m. on Friday, repairs to the line were completed while a boil water notice was still in effect.

For the latest updates visit, the Roosevelt County website.