ROOSEVELT COUNTY N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County announced it was recently awarded a 2023 Regional Recreation Centers/Quality of Life Grant.

The county was awarded $1,011,300 from the 2023 Regional Recreation Centers/Quality of Life Grant. Officials said the award will be used to enhance the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds.

“Staff have worked diligently these past couple of years to apply for this new funding stream and to continue enhance the recreational facilities locally,” said Amber Hamilton, County Manager. “There are three construction projects considered shovel-ready that we’ll work to complete before the short deadline.”

County officials said key projects include:

Increased and Covered Horse Stalls

Covered ADA Accessible Picnic Area at the Pavilion

Renovation of ADA Restrooms at Pavilion

“We’ve applied for these projects through numerous funding sources for so many years, and I was elated to finally receive this grant award to complete a phase of enhancements,” said Carol Acosta-Flores, Special Projects Coordinator. “We’ve been working on the masterplan and addressing the needed facility improvements, specifically focusing on the ADA accessibility. The engagement and positive feedback from the community helped to bring it all to fruition.”