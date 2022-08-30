PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County recently announced that the county has been awarded more than $2.7 million through the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Project Fund grant.

According to a news release from Roosevelt County, the county was awarded $2,734,788 through the grant. Officials said the funding will be used to enhance around 62 miles of County Maintained Roadways, with around 59 miles of chip-sealed roadways to be resurfaced with a micro-seal emulsion.

Officials said that Roosevelt County applied for the funding based on needs identified in the county’s five-year Road Maintenance Plan.

“It`s such a great time for Roosevelt County!” Commissioner Dennis Lopez said in the release. “Anytime we are able to bring in grant dollars to the local economy is wonderful, and when we can secure large awards such as this we are confident we can make substantial improvements to our roadways.”

Officials said that Roosevelt County has received the “preliminary award notification for the grant funding,” and the projects will begin once an agreement is fully executed. According to the release, the following roadways are expected to be enhanced in Roosevelt County:

SRR AK, FROM NM 114 TO SRR 35

SRR 6, FROM SRR U TO SRR W

SRR 3, FROM SRR O TO SRR T

SRR 7, FROM HWY 70 TO NM 88

SRR 8, FROM NM 206 TO NM 88

SRR 6, FROM KILGORE TO SRR J

Spruce Street

SRR Q, FROM 18TH ST. TO SRR 8

SRR U, FROM NM 267 TO SRR 6

BINGHAM STRATTON

SRR 2, FROM NM 236 TO SRR AD

SRR 21, FROM US 70 TO SRR AP

SRR AP, FROM SRR 19 TO SRR 21

SRR 12, FROM NM 206 TO SRR P

SRR 8, FROM SRR S TO SRR T

SRR AD, FROM NM 267 TO NM 480

21ST STREET, FROM SRR Q 1/2 TO NM 206

SOUTH AVENUE B, FROM 18TH STREET TO 21ST STREET

SRR A, FROM NM 202 SOUTH 2-3 MILES

SRR A & NRR A, FROM NM 202 TO NM 348

Officials said in the release that the five-year plan is revised every year after public road workshops, other public input opportunities and direction from the commission. Residents can view the plan on the Road Maintenance page of the county’s website.

For more information, individuals are asked to contact the Road Department at 575-356-5942, rcrd@rooseveltcounty.com or call the administration offices at 575-356-5307.