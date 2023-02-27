ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County announced that a road has been closed at the request of the Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative because of downed power lines.

According to a statement from the Roosevelt County Road Department, the department closed South Roosevelt Road AD between NM 236 and South Roosevelt Road 3 at the request of the cooperative. This will give the cooperative time to allow for power lines to be removed from the roadway and repaired.

“We have received some reports of roads impeded with blow sand, tumbleweeds and/or tree limbs throughout the county,” the statement read. “The Road Department is working to clear roads as reported and we ask all residents to call and report any concerns to the Administrative Offices at 575-356-5307. Residents are encouraged to drive slow and watch for debris, heavy equipment and personnel during this time.”