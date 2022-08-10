ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a press release from Federal Emergency Management, Agency(FEMA), the revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for residents to view in Roosevelt County.

According to FEMA, revised Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are available for review by residents and business owners in portions of the villages of Causey and Dora, and unincorporated areas of Roosevelt County, New Mexico.

Officials stated for this Physical Map Revision, the FIRMs for Roosevelt County, New Mexico, serve multiple purposes, including defining Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs). SFHAs are areas at high risk for flooding. Communities and residents can use the information to make informed decisions about building, development and flood insurance.

FEMA stated that flooding can and does happen outside of the most vulnerable areas.

To review the preliminary flood map changes, visit the Flood Map Changes Viewer on the FEMA website.



