PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that the Portales Police Department is asking the public for help finding an 85-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 10, at University Baptist Church on West 15th Street in Portales.

According to NMSP, Billy Bailey, 85, of Portales was last seen at 1 p.m. Sunday at University Baptist Church on West 15th Street in Portales.

Police describe him as 6 feet tall, weighing 155 lbs, with brown eyes, and is bald.

Police said he was last seen wearing a short-sleeved multicolored western shirt, dark blue jeans, and black boots. His direction of travel was unknown and he was last seen driving a 1997 Tan Ford Ranger bearing a New Mexico Plate of DXL-815.

Via New Mexico State Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portales Police Department at 575-356-4404 or dial 911.