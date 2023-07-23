PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Portales officials released information regarding a water leak located on Fifth Street between F and G.
According to an Official City of Portales Facebook post, it is a live leak meaning they cannot shut off the water and they have to work it live due to it being a part of the older infrastructure.
Officials said the local water crew crews are “working as quickly as they can to repair this water leak.”
