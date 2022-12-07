PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Portales Municipal School District said that they have made the decision to close all campuses to in-person learning through the rest of the week, citing an increase in illness and staffing shortages.

According to officials, all campuses will be closed through Friday with classes slated to resume on Monday. This comes after officials previously announced Tuesday that Portales Junior High would be closed the rest of the week because of illnesses.

The district said that parents will be contacted by school administration or their child’s teacher with guidance on instruction during the shutdown.

During the shutdown, staff will be working to sanitize all campuses said the district.