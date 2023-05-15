PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of the 9th Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, reports that a registered sex offender in Portales was sentenced Monday to 66 years in prison for “permitting a child to participate in child pornography.”

According to the DA’s office, Anthony West, 53, was found guilty by a Roosevelt County jury on March 29 on nine counts of “Causing or Permitting a child (13-18) to engage in sexual exploitation.”

MyHighPlains.com previously reported that on April 2020 officers with the New Mexico State Police were called about a possible child pornography case. After an investigation, officers said they found West had in his possession “hundreds of explicit photos and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a child as young as sixteen.”

Police said West had these images on multiple electronic devices found in his home.

The DA’s office said West was sentenced to 66 years on the charges and will have to register as a sex offender “for the rest of his natural life.”

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Ray and Deputy District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover. West was represented by criminal defense attorney, Jeremiah Hall of the Law Office of the Public Defender.