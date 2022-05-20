PORTALES, N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)- According to a Facebook post from the Portales Municipal School District, there will be an increase in security measures during school on Friday at Portales Junior High School after an alleged threat.

The post stated that the Portales Police Department is aware of the threat and is conducting an investigation. School will be in session as normal, with officers on campus. All students must enter through the front doors of the school.

The post said that if parents wish to not allow their children to attend, they should call the school to excuse the absence.

This is a developing story. For updates, check MyHighPlains.com.