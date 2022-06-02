PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Portales city government in a Wednesday announcement, the city swimming pool was closed due to COVID-19. The facility is expected to reopen on Friday, June 10.

“We will be deep cleaning and social distancing during this time,” said the city government announcement, “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.”

The Portales City Pool, according to the city website, opened on Monday before its closure three days into its operating season. Normally, the pool is scheduled to be open from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.

For the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, local events, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.