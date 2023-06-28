(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 28, 2023.)

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the City of Portales, water shortages in the community have led to a strict ban on activities such as at-home car washing, most landscape watering, and filling or refilling at-home spas and swimming pools.

Portales officials said that the city has shifted to “Stage 3 Water Rationing,” after two years of continuous use of its “Stage 2 Mandatory Water Rationing” measures, which previously resulted in a mandatory watering schedule.

“However, a combination of extended drought, extreme heat, and a decline in wellfield capacity has drastically reduced our ability to maintain adequate water reserves at the water tanks.” said the announcement.

From Wednesday “until the emergency is over,” Portales officials said that they will strictly enforce water restrictions including:

No water for outdoor landscaping, except for trees, shrubs, and vegetable gardens with a shut-off hose and hand-held container;

No car washing at a residence;

No washing down pavement, sidewalks, or other paths;

No filling or refilling of residential spas or swimming pools; and

No filling or refilling of ornamental fountains.

Portales officials advised that community members not following the water restrictions will have their water service disconnected. Further information can be found at the Portales city website or by calling 575-356-6662.