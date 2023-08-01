PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a shooting that left one woman dead after her husband allegedly shot her and then shot and killed himself in Portales on July 27.

The Sheriff’s Office detailed that deputies were called to the 1900 block of Westview Garnet Road in Portales on July 27 on a “potential gunshot victim.”

In the living room of the home, according to the office, deputies found the body of Elisa Aleman who was allegedly “shot several times in the torso” by her husband Aurelio Flores.

The office reported that deputies found Flores’ body in the same room where he allegedly “suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.”

As the office expressed condolences to the people impacted by the incident, officials also reminded community members that anyone suffering from domestic violence, or knows of someone who is suffering from domestic violence, can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.