ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released more information about Wednesday morning’s school bus crash in Roosevelt County.

According to previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, New Mexico State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash between a school bus and a tractor-trailer around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday northwest of Portales at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Road T.

The initial investigation by New Mexico State Police, according to an update released Wednesday evening, stated that the school bus was traveling south on Roosevelt Road T. The bus failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a tractor-trailer carrying corn that was traveling west on State Road 236.

Officials said in the update that six students on the bus, along with the bus driver and the tractor-trailer driver, were taken to an area hospital with “injuries not believed to be life-threatening.” One student was transported to an area hospital with “severe injuries” and was later airlifted to a Texas hospital.

Officials said that the crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.