UPDATE: 5:51 p.m.

The Portales Fire Department reports that as of 5:15 p.m. the fire was contained. The incident commander will soon begin to release units from the scene said the fire department.

PORTALES N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales Fire Department reports that multiple crews are responding to a grass fire in the area of US 70 and S Roosevelt RD Z.

The PFD said units from the Roosevelt County Road Department and fire units from Arch, Dora, and Floyd volunteer fire departments are providing mutual aid assistance to the Elida Volunteer fire department on the fire.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.