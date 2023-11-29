PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the City of Portales, Mayor Ron Jackson announced on Tuesday that he will step down from his position due to “health reasons” after more than five years in office and as part of the local government.

“I have worked for him for almost three years,” Portales City Manager Sarah Austin told MyHighPlains.com, “He has been a great support system to me and the staff. He genuinely cares about his community, and we spoke nearly every day about different concerns and opportunities that he either had himself or was brought up by his constituents.”

Austin said that during his tenure, Jackson has been passionate about the city and the community and acted as an “incredible leader.”

“He fought for fair rights for the community, and he took into consideration all cultures and levels of economic establishment when it came to different situations that were brought up,” Austin continued, referring to Jackson, “He will be greatly missed in our city council meetings and in our city business.”

As noted in his biographical page on the city website, Jackson has lived in Portales since 1975. He and his wife raised their two children in Portales, a town that he said “prides itself on friendly folks, who have a strong faith, great schools and community involvement.”

Jackson has served as the mayor of Portales since being re-elected in 2022 and said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting that he plans to resign at the end of the year.