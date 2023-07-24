PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Human Services Department (HSD) in Portales, New Mexico recently announced it has expanded office hours to further help customers.

According to officials with HSD, the office at 1500 S. Ave. D., in Portales will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“HSD is committed to supporting low-income families in their community,” said Karmela Martinez, Income Support Division director. “We’re thrilled to be able to extend office hours to better serve our customers in Roosevelt County.”

Officials detailed that the expansion comes after hearing concerns from the Roosevelt County Commissioner’s office and the Roosevelt County Health Council regarding the rural community challenges when applying for or renewing public assistance benefits. HSD went on to expand its office hours due to the concerns in order to provide accurate and timely benefits.

The Income Support Division as noted by the announcement allows New Mexicans the chance to apply online and have their eligibility determined without an office visit.

New Mexicans who are in need of food assistance, cash or health insurance can apply for benefits here. For further customer service call 1-800-283-4465.