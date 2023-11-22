AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales High School Rams are playing in the 4A New Mexico state championship football game, against their rival the Lovington Wildcats.

The Rams are 11-1 this season in part due to the work of Senior Defensive Back Devin Diaz. Diaz leads the teams with 12 interceptions and is tied with second-most interceptions in the nation.

“Devin has been playing for me since his freshman year, started for me on varsity as a sophomore, and he’s like one of my sons, all the boys are like my sons,” said, Jaime Ramirez Portales Head Football coach. “So just having his dedication and his leadership on and off the field is important and he’s a big part of our success as a team, and a big part of the reason that we’re moving to the state championship.”

In Diaz’s sophomore season the Rams were 2-8 and winning the state championship two seasons later would mean a lot to the senior class.

“It’d mean a lot,” said Devin Diaz. “Almost all of us seniors started as sophomores, and we had a bad two and eight season. For us to come back and be the state champions against hometown rivals was a big thing for us.”

“Having a season like we did two years ago, it was difficult for our team in general,” said Ramirez. “Devin knows the hard times, and he knows the good times. I think that’s one thing that’s helped him to be as humble and so because he’s humble, he’s a hard worker and he doesn’t take anything for granted. That being said, that makes him the player that he is.”

With Diaz having three years of experience on varsity, he has led by example on and off the field.

“As a senior, you try to help the underclassmen and just help them get better and understand,” said Diaz. “You know it’s your last season and you want the team to succeed whenever you’re gone, so you try and help a lot more.”

The Rams’ only loss this season came at the hands of Lovington. A win against the Wildcats is a win for the community.

“Anytime that you win a state championship, it’s big for the community,” said Ramirez. “Of course, we’re playing against Lovington which is one of our district rivals. “Any win against anybody at this point in time is great. To win the state championship would be awesome for not only our team and our parents, it would be great for our community.”

Senior Wide Receiver Zane Mayberry shared most of the team has played together since they were kids and although making it to the state championship game is an accomplishment by itself, their work is not finished.

“It’s just a great feeling to know we’ve come this far, but the jobs not finished yet,” said Mayberry. “A win this weekend would mean everything, we had a two and eight season two years ago and we’ve all been working for the state championship.”

The 2023 4A State Championship will take place Saturday, Nov.25. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MST, at Greyhound Stadium on the campus of Eastern New Mexico University.