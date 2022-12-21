PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University – Portales announced Wednesday that the university will be closed for its winter break starting Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the university, ENMU and all of its campus offices will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through Jan. 2, 2023. The campus is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023.

“The staff and faculty at ENMU wish you and yours a happy holiday season and a safe and productive new year,” the release said.

Even with the campus being closed, officials said that students are still able to apply for admission and register for the spring semester on the university’s website. The spring 2023 semester is expected to begin on Jan. 17, 2023.