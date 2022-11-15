PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University’s (ENMU) College of Education and Technology was recently awarded $458,000 from the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department.

According to ENMU, the funding will be used for an endowment professorship focused on research and recruitment on early childhood education along with research and education on multicultural early childhood development.

“This award recognizes the good work that ENMU’s Early Childhood Education program achieves, allowing us to do even more for the children of New Mexico and their future teachers,” said Patrice Caldwell, ENMU President. “Eastern is deeply grateful for this vote of confidence from the Department and Cabinet Secretary Groginsky and Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez.”

ENMU stated that the Care Department has awarded $7 million in total to seven colleges and universities across New Mexico.

“It is very exciting to be a part of creating and sustaining new and better opportunities for our students at ENMU, especially when they positively impact our surrounding communities, as this endowment most assuredly will do,” said B. Lee Hurren, Dean, College of Education and Technology. “Dr. Becky Davis and Dr. Tsitsi Nyabando, both members of the College of Education and Technology, will be excellent stewards of this Early Childhood Endowment Award.”

In addition, the grants assist in recruiting students from Indigenous and bilingual communities into early childhood degree programs along with adding teacher recruitment strategies to increase diversity, said ENMU.

Click here for more information on the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department.