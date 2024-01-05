PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced it will kick off its year of celebrating 90 years of student success after opening its doors in 1934 with a new website, and spring and homecoming festivities.

According to ENMU officials, the university was officially approved to be located in Portales, New Mexico in 1927 and the New Mexico Legislature of 1929 approved the campus’s first four buildings. The first building was constructed in 1930 and opened to students officially in 1934.

Officials noted on June 2, 1994, the then-named Eastern New Mexico Normal School registered 165 students for their six-week summer session. On June 4, 1934, Eastern New Mexico Normal School hosted its first classes and the following school year saw 299 students enroll. Since then ENMU has been the largest regional comprehensive university in New Mexico with student enrollment averaging 5,000-6,000 students per year, according to officials.

“Throughout the coming year, we will reflect on 90 years of providing higher education opportunities for our region and the world. Our continuous growth and success reflect our unwavering commitment to our mission, student success.,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor.

According to officials with ENMU, the university launched its 90th-anniversary web page during the first week of January, highlighting the history of ENMU with a detailed timeline and showing a campus master plan for the years ahead. A video highlighting the history of ENMU narrated by Dr. Donald Elder, ENMU history professor, will be available later in January, according to officials.

ENMU Administration building from 1934

“I hope you enjoy the website that looks back and forward. I also hope everyone will join us at our planned events this year to celebrate all that is Eastern New Mexico University,” Johnston said.

ENMU will hold a 90th-anniversary campus and community celebration on April 6 featuring live music, inflatables and food, according to officials from ENMU. Officials also noted that a celebration will be held for Alumni at homecoming, though the date will be announced later in spring.