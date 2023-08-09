PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced that its Kappa Sigma Chapter recently received a Founders’ Circle Award as “one of the top Fraternity Chapters in North America.”

Officials with ENMU detailed that the Founders’ Circle Award recognized the achievements in all areas of the chapter, including management and program development. Five out of 290 chapters and colonies received the 2023 Founders’ Circle Award within Kappa Sigma.

“This award is a testament to the hard work of every member in the areas of Scholarship, Leadership, Fellowship, and Service. It couldn’t be done without our members raising over $7,500 for ENMU scholarships and the Military Hero’s campaign,” said Alex Aguirre, Grand Master, Kappa Sigma Fraternity at ENMU, “The chapter also did over 4,300 hours of community service while maintaining above a 3.0 GPA.”

Officials noted that Kappa Sigma’s Theta-Zeta Chapter at ENMU along with its 52 members went on to achieve the following during its 2022-2023 academic year:

Engaged in more than 4,300 hours of community service;

Raised more than $53,350 for charitable causes; and

Raised more than $19,000 for its Chapter Scholarship Fund as part of the Kappa Sigma Endowment Fund, which provides scholarships to chapter members based on academics, campus involvement, and leadership within the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

“Winning a Founders’ Circle Award means that the Chapter at Eastern New Mexico University is not just one of the best Chapters in Kappa Sigma but is one of the top fraternity Chapters on any college campus in North America,” said Worthy Grand Master Burton R. Trembly, the new president of Kappa Sigma’s International Board of Directors.

“The Theta-Zeta Chapter at ENMU represents the best of what Greek life at a University is all about,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “They are active on campus and in the community, providing leadership and volunteering their time and energy. I congratulate them on winning this award and being counted among the best Kappa Sigma Fraternities in the country.”

Visit the ENMU website for more information on student organizations along with other available programs.