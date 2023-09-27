PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University released information on its annual U.S. Bank Family Weekend set to take place Friday and Saturday in Portales.

The weekend will feature a family BBQ with the ENMU president, the Rally on Main weekend events which will include local food trucks, live music and shopping, a mix and mingle with ENMU faculty and staff, the annual tailgate party and admission to the ENMU vs Angelo State football game.

The Rally on Main events will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in Downtown Portales, said the university, while the 2023 Ag Day tailgate is set for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday before the football game at the ENMU Football Tailgate lot. The tailgate event will be hosted by the ENMU Department of Agriculture, Food Science, and Kinesiology and will also feature the Williamson Livestock Ranch Petting Zoo.

“We appreciate the business and community support as we welcome back the families of our students,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “I hope our families and friends enjoy the ENMU hospitality and spirit. The weekend is packed with activities that you don’t want to miss.”

ENMU added that U.S. Bank will award a $1,000, $500, and $250 scholarship for the spring 2024 semester and winners will be selected during the football game on Saturday night.

Visit the ENMU website for more information on the weekend events.