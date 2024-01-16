PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University is starting the new year off with a new look for its brand!
Officials with ENMU announced that the university will unveil its new academic and spirit brand mark during a presentation on Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. in the Campus Union Building, Ballroom.
Students will also enjoy a free lunch and giveaways at the brand unveiling, according to officials.
