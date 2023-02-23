PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University announced that its Department of Theatre and Digital Filmmaking is set to present ten short plays from New Mexican playwrights at the New Mexico New Works Festival from March 2-5.

Officials detailed that the plays, located at the University Theatre Center will be presented each night of the festival at 7 p.m. March 2-4 with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on March 5.

The festival, officials detailed, will feature projects from ENMU students, alumni, along with professional playwrights who were fully involved in creating their projects, from acting, directing, writing, and stage management.

“The stories told are as diverse as the people of New Mexico,” said Leonard Madrid, ENMU associate professor of theatre and festival coordinator. “There’s a play about double-dutch for kids, a play about grief, and even a science-fiction play.”

“It is a good opportunity to learn new acting and stage tech techniques,” said Jai Whitteker, a second-year theatre major. “It gives you a new perspective on how to collaborate as a theatre artist.”

General admission is $10 while the price for senior citizens and active-duty military is $7. Tickets can be purchased on the university’s website.

Officials noted, “Due to some content and language, this show will not be appropriate for younger or more sensitive audiences.”