PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced it is gearing up for its 49th annual Student Research and Creativity Conference on April 6, which will include Rosalyn Hobson Hargraves from the National Science Foundation as the keynote speaker.

The conference, according to officials, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on April 6 at the university, located at 1500 S. Avenue as Hargraves, Division of Undergraduate Education, Directorate for STEM Education for the National Science Foundation will present, “Achieving Access, Equity, Innovation a Journey to Excellence in Undergraduate STEM Education.”

Officials noted that Hargraves has published over 60 peer-reviewed conference and journal publications, has been awarded two patents, and has served on expert panels throughout the U.S. She has also been awarded over $25 million in research grants primarily focused on STEM education and training.

“We are pleased to have a speaker of such stature at the SRCC,” said Chelsea Starr, Student Research and Creativity Conference Co-Chair. “Having Dr. Hargraves as our keynote speaker, gives our students an opportunity to hear from someone who is a national expert in the STEM fields.”

The conference will see undergraduate and graduate students from all fields present their projects in paper, poster, performance, and art display categories. Officials detailed that poster sessions will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., while paper sessions will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the College of Business and the Jack Williamson Liberal Arts Building. Afterward, the Campus Union Building Ballroom will feature a banquet at 6:30 p.m.

“One of the many great benefits of an education at ENMU is the opportunity for students to research and create alongside very talented and engaged faculty,” said James Johnston, president of ENMU. “The Student Research and Creativity Conference adds important experience to our students’ resume upon graduation and a boost to their careers.”

Visit the ENMU website for more information on the conference.