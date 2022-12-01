PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University released the details regarding its upcoming fall commencement ceremony.

According to a news release from the university, Eastern New Mexico University will host its fall commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Greyhound Arena, located at 1500 S Avenue K in Portales. During the ceremony, 487 students are expected to graduate while 265 students are scheduled to walk during the proceedings.

“Eastern continues to provide its students with a quality education and the State of New Mexico with excellent graduates to enhance our workforce,” ENMU President Patrice Caldwell said in the release. “I look forward to congratulating these graduates and their families at Saturday’s commencement ceremonies.”

According to the release, the fall commencement address is expected to be given by Jayson Evaniuck, an assistant professor of education foundations and secondary education, at Eastern New Mexico University. For more information about the ceremony, visit the university’s website.