PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from Eastern New Mexico University, the ENMU Department of Theatre and Digital Filmmaking is set to premiere “Language of Angels” on April 20 at the university’s Studio Theatre.

Officials with ENMU detailed that the play will begin on April 20 and run until April 23, with nightly shows Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The 70-minute play, officials noted, tells the story of a young girl who goes missing in the cave country of North Carolina and further explores how the situation affects those left behind. The play will feature ENMU students Ronin Stewart, Eva Cotton, Theresa Rohe, Israel Stacy, Liam Hurley, Micaela Vigil, Chloe Earp, and Ethan Trujillo.

“It’s amazing to see how in so little time, so many things can change,” said cast member Michaela Vigil. “I’m glad our cast and crew can share such a story with the audience.”

General Admission will be $10 per ticket and $7 for senior citizens and active military duty. Those interested can purchase tickets in advance here.

Officials added: “Due to content and language, this show is not appropriate for younger and more sensitive audiences.”