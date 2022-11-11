PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) announced that the university’s Chamber Singers and Swanee Singers are set to hit the stage in West Texas as part of their tour.

The tour kicks off on Nov. 13 and will run until Nov. 16 to promote the vocal program at ENMU, officials noted.

Tour dates and locations for the ENMU singers include the following:

Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at Tydings Auditorium in Hobbs, N.M., featuring Hobbs and Lovington high school choirs;

Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Carlsbad First United Methodist in Carlsbad, N.M., featuring choirs from Carlsbad High School and Carlsbad Early College High School;

The Chamber Singers and Swanee Singers are also set to perform at Monahans and Seminole high schools in Texas on Nov. 15 along with Levelland, Texas and Clovis, N.M. high schools on Nov. 15.

“I’m really looking forward to our interactions and collaborations with so many great school choir programs and directors,” said Jason Paulk, director of choral activities at ENMU. “Hopefully, many of these students realize the great opportunity they have to become part of a highly-respected music department at ENMU. The sky is the limit for our students!”