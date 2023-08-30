PORTALES, N.M (KAMR/KCIT) — Niche.com recognized Eastern New Mexico University nationally and statewide in their new Best College Rankings post released this week, according to ENMU news.

According to officials with the institution, the highest New Mexico rankings for ENMU include being recognized as the college with the best academics in the state and as the best college for education in the state. Officials with the Institution said that ENMU ranked in the top 15% of universities in 10 different categories. They continued by saying ENMU ranked either first or second in nine different categories.

Nationally, ENMU was recognized as the third best online college in America, stated officials.

“At ENMU, we know that we are an outstanding educational resource and opportunity for our region and the country,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor, “It is always great to be recognized by other organizations for our work. I am incredibly proud of our excellent educational programs, campus, and, most of all, the people making us an outstanding institution.”

The following lists include the statewide rankings, followed by the national rankings.

Statewide rankings:

#1 for Colleges with the Best Academics in New Mexico

#1 for Best Colleges for Education in New Mexico

#2 for Best Colleges in New Mexico

#2 for Best Value Colleges in New Mexico

#2 for Colleges with the Best Student Life in New Mexico

#2 for Top Public Universities in New Mexico

#2 for Best College Campuses in New Mexico

#2 for Best College Dorms in New Mexico

#2 for Safest College Campuses in New Mexico

National rankings:

#3 of 265 Best Online Colleges in America

#8 of 140 Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America

#16 of 706 Best Colleges for Criminal Justice in America

#17 of 405 Best Hispanic Serving Institutions in America

#25 of 684 Best Colleges with No Application Fee in America

#52 of 968 Best Small Colleges in America

#75 of 601 Top Public Universities in America

#113 of 1363 Best College Dorms in America

#142 of 1543 Colleges with Best Academics in America

#177 of 1537 Best Colleges in America

These rankings were compiled by Niche.com, which ENMU said relied on sources such as the U.S. Department of Education and the National Science Foundation, as well as student-submitted surveys.