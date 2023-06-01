(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 1, 2023.)

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from Eastern New Mexico University, the university was recently recognized as a 2023 Top Veteran-Friendly School by U.S. Veterans Magazine and a 2023 Veteran Friendly College by Veteran.com.

The announcement read that ENMU was the only school in New Mexico to be recognized as a veteran-friendly college in 2023 from U.S. Veterans Magazine and Veterans.com.

Market research, independent research, diversity conference participation, and survey responses by DiversityComm’s agents were used to make the decision with the results published in the fall issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as a Top Veteran-Friendly School,” said James Johnston, ENMU President. “For ENMU, it is a privilege to provide support and educational opportunities for our veterans who sacrificed so much to serve our Country.”

Colleges, according to ENMU, must meet at least three requirement listed on the veteran-friendly college page to be eligible for recognition. In addition, colleges must offer 100% online degrees.

Visit the ENMU website for more information on the student veteran program.