(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 2, 2023.)

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A recent announcement from Eastern New Mexico University detailed that the college received a donation from the Theta-Zeta chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity after the chapter’s 27th annual Cowdrop fundraiser.

The fundraiser, the announcement read, took place at ENMU with a portion of the proceeds going to the ENMU Foundation for scholarships, along with the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign.

“The biggest reason we do this fundraiser is to give back to the community,” said Alex Aguirre, president of the Theta-Zeta chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. “This also allows our members to travel and meet new people when we sell the tickets. This way, they can do something that directly improves the community.”

Since 2014, ENMU noted, active members have raised $69,890 for the ENMU Foundation as most funds went towards the Kappa Sigma Scholarship Fund.

“ENMU is fortunate to have such a strong chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity,” said James Johnston, ENMU President. “Theta-Zeta chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity’s work on campus and in the community exemplifies the student engagement we seek to cultivate.”

In addition, the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign has raised more than $2 million since 2007 to aid national veterans and their families. ENMU’s Kappa Sigma chapter, according to the announcements, assists in those efforts.

Learn more about Theta-Zeta’s annual Cowdrop event here.