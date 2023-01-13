PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Eastern New Mexico University, its Office of Campus Life has partnered with the ENMU Physical Plant to open a student-focused food pantry.

The university noted that the food pantry is only accessible to ENMU students, and is located in the Campus Union Building. Its hours align with the Greyhound Lounge, said the university, running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Over the years, faculty, staff and students have requested a food pantry on our campus to ensure that some students don’t have to worry about food insecurity,” said Rey Coss, director of campus life. “The Office of Campus Life, working with Student Government, secured a food pantry in the Campus Union Building to help students have a resource so they do not have to worry about food insecurity while they are trying to reach their higher education goals.”

Officials asked that the public assist in filling the pantry with non-perishables and supplies, which may be brought to the Campus Life office in the Campus Union Building, room 104. Those needing assistance or to schedule a pickup of donated goods were advised to contact the office at 575-562-2108 or email campus.life@enmu.edu.

Requested items for donation from the office included: