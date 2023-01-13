PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Eastern New Mexico University, its Office of Campus Life has partnered with the ENMU Physical Plant to open a student-focused food pantry.
The university noted that the food pantry is only accessible to ENMU students, and is located in the Campus Union Building. Its hours align with the Greyhound Lounge, said the university, running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Over the years, faculty, staff and students have requested a food pantry on our campus to ensure that some students don’t have to worry about food insecurity,” said Rey Coss, director of campus life. “The Office of Campus Life, working with Student Government, secured a food pantry in the Campus Union Building to help students have a resource so they do not have to worry about food insecurity while they are trying to reach their higher education goals.”
Officials asked that the public assist in filling the pantry with non-perishables and supplies, which may be brought to the Campus Life office in the Campus Union Building, room 104. Those needing assistance or to schedule a pickup of donated goods were advised to contact the office at 575-562-2108 or email campus.life@enmu.edu.
Requested items for donation from the office included:
- Protein food
- Meat, poultry, fish, nuts – canned tuna, canned chicken, canned beef stews, canned salmon, bean soups, canned or dried beans, baked beans, canned chili, peanut butter, canned nuts
- Grains
- Bread, cereal, rice, pasta – rice and rice mixes, canned pastas, noodle mixes, dry noodles and pastas, macaroni and cheese mix, cold cereals, bran cereal, shredded wheat, infant cereal, hot cereal mixes, oatmeal, bread, muffin and pancake mixes, whole-grain crackers, granola bars, graham crackers, flour
- Dairy
- Milk, yogurt and cheese – infant formula, nonfat dry milk, evaporated milk, instant breakfast drinks, shelf-stable (UHT) milk (small boxes), canned and boxed pudding
- Vegetables
- Canned vegetables, vegetable soup, canned tomato products, spaghetti sauce, baby-food vegetables, V-8 juice
- Fruits
- Canned fruit, raisins, applesauce, dried fruits, baby-food fruit, fruit leather (100 percent fruit), canned and boxed 100 percent juice
- Oils and condiments
- Vegetable oil, salad dressing, syrup, jelly and jam, honey, sugar, mayonnaise
- Paper products
- Toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, tissues
- Soap products
- Hand soap, laundry and dish detergent, cleaning products
- Personal care products
- Shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving cream, razors, deodorant, feminine hygiene products
- Extras
- Tea, coffee, spices