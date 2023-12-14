PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Eastern New Mexico University announced on Thursday that it has hired Dr. Christy Johanson as Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, who will replace the current Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Jeff Long, after his retirement at the end of the year.

“I am very excited that Dr. Johanson is joining the Greyhound family,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “She brings a breadth and depth of experience that will serve ENMU and our students well.”

ENMU detailed that Johanson will join the university after serving for two years as the Assistant Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. There, she led the offices of Admissions, Advising, Dual Enrollment, Financial Aid, International Student Services, Records, and the Testing Center.

Johanson comes to ENMU with a 21-year career in higher education on her resume, said the university, with previous positions also including the Blinn College District, Wharton County Junior College, Austin Community College, the University of Houston Victoria, and the University of Houston Downtown. She has a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from Texas Tech University, a Master’s degree from the University of Houston Victoria, and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston Downtown.

“I am elated to be part of the ENMU family and look forward to working as a team to propel ENMU forward into the ever-changing future,” said Christy Johanson, new Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. “I firmly believe everyone should have the opportunity to pursue an education. ENMU offers exceptional opportunities to students with diverse backgrounds and goals while remaining true to the roots of serving the community; I am proud to be part of this mission.”

ENMU noted that Johanson will officially start on Jan. 8, 2024.