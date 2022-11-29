PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University said in a news release that it has named a new Chancellor for the ENMU system.

Dr. James N. Johnston was appointed to the role by the board of regents on Tuesday.

“I am truly honored to join the ENMU family. From the beginning of the search process, I was impressed with the great work by the ENMU System to deliver quality education to the region and beyond, but I also saw great potential,” said Johnston. “I cannot wait to add my energy, creativity, and eye for innovation to the team and community to realize that potential.”

Johnston currently serves as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Midwestern State University.

According to the news release, this appointment will mark a return for Johnson and his family to New Mexico and West Texas.

Johnson will begin as Chancellor in January 2023.