PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) announced on Friday that five finalists were named as candidates to become the next chancellor of the university’s system.

ENMU detailed that the current chancellor, Dr. Patrice Caldwell announced earlier in the year that she will retire, after a 42-year career at ENMU, once a new chancellor has been named.

The finalists for chancellor, ENMU announced, are the following:

Bruno Hicks, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Dalton State College;

James Johnston, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Midwestern State University;

Gary Liguori, founding dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Rhode Island;

Larry Sanderson, vice president of Institutional Research and Accreditation at New Mexico Junior College;

James Williams, senior vice president for student affairs (retired) at Emporia State University.

“I believe the search team and our consultants, EFL Associates, have done a thorough and comprehensive search in order to find five very qualified candidates to present to the Board of Regents.” Said Phillip Bustos, head of the search committee and Vice President of the ENMU Board of Regents. “I am very grateful to the search committee and the staff from ENMU who served and aided in the search process. Narrowing from over 90 candidates to five finalists was no easy task.”

The finalist will spend time touring the ENMU system’s campuses located in Portales, Roswell and Ruidoso between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, ENMU said.

To learn more information on the candidates, along with their tour schedules, visit the ENMU website.