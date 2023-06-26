PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University recently announced that ENMU Women’s Basketball and Volleyball star Jennifer Goble-Poyer will be inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class at a banquet on Aug. 19.

The announcement detailed that Goble-Poyer will be the first former ENMU student-athlete to be inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.

“This was a wonderful surprise,” said Goble-Poyer. “It is truly humbling to be honored with so many great people involved in New Mexico sports.”

In 1990, Goble-Poyer began her athletic career at ENMU in basketball as she took home the LSC Player Co-Player, of the year and the Lone Star Conference (LSC) Freshman of the Year. She left the team as the all-time scoring leader and as the top per-game scoring average for a season and career.

Goble-Poyer, the announcement read, was a four-time All-Lone Star Conference (LSC) pick and was named the LSC player and co-player of the year for all four years in volleyball. In addition, Goble-Poyer holds several records and went on to lead ENMU to their best-ever volleyball record in 1993.

Goble-Poyer was named a member of ENMU’s All-Century and All-Decade volleyball teams in 1999 and then was inducted into ENMU’s Athletics Hall of Honor in 2000. ENMU noted that in 2012, the university retired her basketball and volleyball numbers, “making her the most decorated athlete in Easter New Mexico University history.”

“On behalf of ENMU, I extend a heartfelt congratulations to Jennifer,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “What an incredible athlete and journey! ENMU is honored by her achievements, and we thank her for being such an outstanding representative of the Greyhound Family.”

The banquet, will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center and interested individuals can purchase tickets here.