(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 2, 2023.)

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced it is hosting the inauguration of James Johnston as the 12th University President and third University System Chancellor during an inauguration ceremony on Friday

The inauguration is set to be hosted at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Greyhound Arena

According to the university, Johnston was the Interim President at Midwestern State University from September 2021 to May 2022. Johnston also secured more than $17 million from the 2023 state legislative session for ENMU since joining the university in January 2023.

Johnston is succeeding retiring Chancellor Patrice Caldwell.

“Starting in the middle of an academic year can certainly be challenging, but doing so with the beginning of a legislative session generally assures a challenge. I knew that coming in and welcomed the opportunity,” said Johnston.

The ceremony will feature dignitaries from around the State of New Mexico, including three former Eastern New Mexico University presidents. An opening address will be presented by Colonel Brent Greer, Vice Commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Airforce Base.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. James Johnston as the next Chancellor of the Eastern New Mexico University System,” said Phillip Bustos, President of the ENMU Board of Regents.

ENMU said the public is invited to this event, and there will be a live stream on the University website at www.enmu.edu.