PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Eastern New Mexico University announced that will hold a memorial event on Monday that will honor the life of ENMU alumnus and Army Veteran Major Ron Milam, who was among those killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

Organizers said the ENMU will host its memorial ceremony honoring Milam at the Ballroom in the Campus Union Building at 11 a.m. MT on Monday. The ENMU Board of Regents and New Mexico State Senator Ingle will present recognitions to Milam’s mother and brother.

According to ENMU, Milam was a basketball player for the university from 1989-1991 and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1991. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and served as Platoon Leader (Germany), Executive Officer (Germany), Assistant Operations Officer (Korea), Battery Commander (Korea), Patriot Training Officer for Saudi Arabian Forces, and Military Assistant for the Secretary of Army, Manpower, and Reserve Affairs at the Pentagon.

Milam, said ENMU, was also given multiple awards, including the Legion of Merit, the Purple Heart, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Bronze Star, the Cold War Certificate, and the Parachutist Badge. He served his country for ten years.

“ENMU is proud to honor Major Milam, a great ENMU alumnus and decorated soldier,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “He made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, and we will do our part to ensure his name and legacy are not forgotten.”

ENMU noted that it has also established an endowed scholarship in Milam’s memory, which can be contributed to via the ENMU Foundation by contacting enmu.foundation@enmu.edu.