PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University announced that the university has been honored with the 2022 Tree Campus Higher Education recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for the third year in a row.

According to a news release from the university, the Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees, began its Tree Campus Higher Education program in 2008 to encourage college and universities to plant trees.

Across the United States, 411 campuses are honored with the recognition, recognizing colleges and universities for effective campus forest management, as well as engaging staff and students in conservation goals.

“Trees not only play a vital role in the environment but also in our daily lives,” Dan Lambe, the chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in the release. “Having trees on college and university campuses is a great way to show a commitment to students and faculty’s overall wellbeing.”

The university will host an Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, with the university hosting a presentation by Kenwyn Cradock in JWLA Room 112 at 10 a.m. and a ceremonial tree planting outside the Administration Building at 11 a.m. Officials said both events are free and open to the public.

“Our Grounds and Facilities staff do an outstanding job of managing our trees and landscape,” ENMU President James Johnston said in the release. “Their efforts create a beautiful campus environment for all to enjoy. ENMU is proud to do its part to maintain healthy trees and a healthier environment.”

For more information, visit the Tree Campus Higher Education Program’s website.