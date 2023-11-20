PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University Greyhound Sound recently performed songs from the band Metallic as part of the marching band competition “For Whom the Band Tolls!,” which was announced by Metallica in the spring of 2023.

Officials detailed that the contest gave universities and high school bands the opportunity to win prizes worth over $180,000 by performing Metallica’s hit songs for the public to vote on.

Bands could compete for prizes in the following divisional categories:

One Collegiate Division 1 Prize

One Collegiate Division 2 and 3 Prize

Three High School Prizes

One Fan Favorite-Collegiate Prize

One Fane Favorite-High School Prize

“We are extremely proud of the work our wonderful GSMB students and faculty produced,” said Dustin Seifert, Director of Bands. “All aspects of this show, including repertoire selection, choreography, and other visual content, was driven by our students. We value the process, love the product, and hope the show brings great pride and enthusiasm to Greyhound Nation. What a band!”

According to officials, the ENMU Greyhound Sound competed in the Collegiate 2 and 3 categories and will receive a customized package of musical equipment of the school’s choosing worth an estimated $40,000.

In addition, the ENMU band will have the chance to win the fan favorite prize which will include one customized package of musical equipment of the school’s choosing worth an estimated $10,000.

Those interested can vote for the ENMU band on Metallicamarchingband.com from a browser or mobile device, or text #UENEWMEXICO to 833-609-0330.

Visit the ENMU website for more information on the band.