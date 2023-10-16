PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University released information on its Homecoming Week set to begin on Monday and lead up to the ENMU Homecoming Game on Saturday, with several events for everyone to enjoy throughout the week.

The “Wild, Wild, Eastern” themed homecoming is an ode to the university’s Southwestern roots, according to officials, and will mark the 89th year of Homecoming celebrations.

“If you miss your Greyhound family or want to reconnect with classmates, this is your week! Homecoming week is packed with activities, and I would love to see our alumni return to experience all the great things happening at ENMU,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “Homecoming is not just for alums; I hope the community will also enjoy the fun!”

ENMU released the dates and times for the following events:

Monday at 6 p.m. in the Campus Union Ballroom: 32nd annual Song Fest

Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Greyhound Stadium: 7th annual Powderpuff Tournament

Wednesday at 6p.m.: Online Virtual Bingo with ENMU Chancellor Dr. James Johnston

Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Greyhound Arena: President’s BBQ From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: ENMU annual Bonfire and Pep Rally From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Enchantment Vineyards: ENMU Alumni Mix and Mingle

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning on US Highway 70: Annual Homecoming Parade From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Greyhound Stadium: ENMU Tailgate At 6 p.m.: ENMU Football vs Texas A&M Kingsville



For a complete list of activities for the Homecoming Week at ENMU click here.