PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University reported that the university’s recent enrollment data showed the largest enrollment growth in the last decade.

According to a release from ENMU, the data showed that the first-freshman class was up 14.4%, new transfer students was up 16.5%, and total graduate enrollment was up 3.3%, while overall enrollment increased to 5,398, a 5.7% increase from last year.

In addition, the data revealed that both full-time undergraduate and graduate classes were higher, resulting in an 8.4% increase in student credit hours and over 4,000 more student credit hours from the 2022-2023 school year, officials detailed.

“We are very excited to see such an increase across the board. Enrollment growth like this represents an increase in new students and retention of continuing students to get them across the finish line,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “A huge thank you to all those on campus who work hard daily to bring students to ENMU and help them cross that graduation stage.”

According to ENMU, residence halls and on-campus apartments were near capacity on the first day of classes as the university continues to see an increase in students attending in-person classes.

The data marks the second consecutive year in which the university has seen overall enrollment growth.